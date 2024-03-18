Two separate wildfire incidents have been reported in the vicinity of Gangtok. The first blaze erupted in the Shyari area, specifically at Lower Syari which prompted the deployment of staff to combat the inferno. The Quick Response Team (QRT) from Gangtok (T) Range, along with the assistance of Sikkim Police mobilized to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out in the nearby Namnang area, intensifying the firefighting efforts near the capital city. Both locations are situated in close proximity to Gangtok.

Firefighters from the region have rushed to the scene.

This is a developinmg story. It will be updated.