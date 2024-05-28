An alleged case of molestation and coercion to consume alcohol has surfaced on the Namchi-Melli highway in Sikkim. On May 26, around 3:11 pm, Namchi Police Station received a written complaint from a 19-year-old woman from Yuksom.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was traveling from Siliguri to Yuksom in a vehicle bearing registration number SK-02J-0514 driven by a 40-year-old man on May 25. The complainant alleged that the driver coerced her into consuming alcohol and molested her at a restaurant in Melli, West Bengal.

The FIR further states that the molestation and threats continued during the journey between Melli check post and Pakka Pool near the public toilet along the Jorethang Road.

Melli Police Station has registered a case under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment), and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim underwent a medical examination at PHC Melli and provided her statement.

Police have seized the involved vehicle, a Mahindra Savari bearing registration number SK-02J-0541, and arrested the accused driver, a resident of Middle Chongrang, Tashiding, at Melli Check Post. Further investigation is underway.