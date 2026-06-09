Sikkim driver assault allegation sparks probe, army says matter under verification

An alleged incident involving personnel of the Indian Army and local taxi drivers in the Zero Point–Shivmandir area of North Sikkim has prompted calls for an investigation, with the army stating that the matter is being examined in coordination with local authorities.

In an official response, the Indian army said that a report regarding an incident involving an Army convoy and a few taxi drivers in the area had come to light. The army stated that the matter is being looked into in coordination with the local police and civil administration and that further details would be shared after due verification.

The development follows allegations that a Chalak Guruji, a local driver, was physically assaulted by Army personnel at Lachung Zero Point earlier in the day. The incident has reportedly been widely circulated on social media, drawing public attention and concern.

The State-Level Chalak Wing of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sarathi Welfare Board strongly condemned the alleged assault and called for a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter.

In a joint statement, the organisations said such incidents could create fear and insecurity among members of the public. They highlighted the contribution of Sikkim's drivers, referred to as "Sarathi", who play an important role in assisting residents and visitors in reaching their destinations safely.

While expressing concern over the incident, the organisations reiterated their respect for the Indian Army, describing it as an institution known for its discipline, professionalism and service to the nation.

The SKM Chalak Wing and the Sarathi Welfare Board said they have full faith in the law-and-order system and urged the concerned civil authorities and Army officials to conduct an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation. They also sought appropriate action to ensure justice and accountability.

According to the organisations, State Chalak Coordinator Dichen Bhutia has reached the location and is reviewing the situation in coordination with Station House Officer Tilak Chettri and other concerned officials.

The organisations expressed hope that prompt action by the authorities would help address the matter, maintain public confidence and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

No further details regarding the circumstances leading to the reported altercation were immediately available. The investigation is currently underway.