A coalition of drivers submitted a formal memorandum at Transport Bhawan in Gangtok, calling for the immediate removal of the recently implemented AI system and significant reductions in vehicle-related taxes throughout Sikkim.

Representatives met with the Principal Chief Advisor (PCA) to present their grievances, focusing primarily on issues with the AI system's backdated entries.

"We met the Principal Chief Advisor and submitted our memorandum. He told us that he needs some time. Our main demand today is that the AI-generated backdated entries should be removed and not compromised," said one representative.

The drivers expressed readiness for prolonged protests if necessary. "We spoke to him, and he has asked for a few days. We have come here prepared to stay on the road if necessary because this is for the welfare of Sikkim. We are not here to make anyone a leader or a hero, but the people of Sikkim have suffered a lot."

Among the key concerns raised were vehicle permit regulations and escalating tax burdens. Drivers pointed to tax increases reaching as high as Rs 25,000, prompting their appeal directly to the Chief Minister, who also serves as Transport Minister.

Protesters questioned the fundamental approach to implementing advanced technology without appropriate infrastructure. "If AI is to be implemented, the roads should be developed accordingly. AI is used in foreign countries, but those countries have advanced far ahead, whereas Sikkim's condition is completely different. We are not against AI, but it should be implemented properly."

Drivers cited specific examples of system failures, including a case where a vehicle scrapped in 2022 with its license plate surrendered remains active in the system. They claim thousands of similar irregularities exist and have documentation to support these allegations.

The group, identifying themselves as representatives of "Kanchan Sikkim," emphasised they are not opposing the government but rather a flawed system. While they have granted authorities time to address their concerns, they warned of further protest actions if solutions aren't forthcoming.

Government officials have not yet issued a formal response to the memorandum.