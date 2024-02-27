Sikkim: Drug Peddler arrested with lakhs worth illegal substances
Daniel Sunar, a notorious drug peddler, has been arrested with a large quantity of illegal substances. The police found 395 bottles of cough syrup, 1440 Spasmoproxyvon capsules, and 200 N-10 tablets in his vehicle.
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Drug Peddler Arrested, Huge Haul Seized
Following a tip-off, a vehicle with the registration number SK 01PD 3335, driven by Daniel Sunar, 33, son of Chandra Bdr Sunar, resident of Bardang at Rumtek, was intercepted at the New Rangpo checkpost.
Sunar was found carrying a commercial quantity of illegal substances concealed in various compartments of his vehicle.
The police discovered 395 bottles of cough syrup, 1440 Spasmoproxyvon capsules, and 200 N-10 tablets inside the vehicle.
Sunar, a notorious peddler who has been on the police's watchlist for a considerable time, has now been taken into custody.
A case has been registered under the relevant section.
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