Sikkim Drug Users Forum calls for health-centred drug policy, opposes punitive approach

Marking the Global Day of Action – Support Don't Punish, the Sikkim Drug Users' Forum (SDUF) on June 27 called for a shift from punitive drug policies to a public health and human rights-based approach in addressing drug use.

Addressing reporters after a dialogue on Sikkim's drug control system and policy, SDUF Co-founder and Coordinator Prashant Sharma said decades of strict prohibition and punitive laws have failed to curb drug use, trafficking, and production.

Sharma argued that drug use should be treated primarily as a public health issue rather than a criminal offence, stating that arrests, imprisonment, and harsh enforcement alone have not reduced drug-related harm.

He also reiterated the forum's opposition to compulsory rehabilitation, advocating instead for voluntary rehabilitation, saying recovery is more effective when individuals seek treatment willingly.

Questioning the effectiveness of current enforcement measures, Sharma said repeated seizures of drugs indicate systemic failure rather than success, as illegal substances continue to circulate despite strict policing.

The SDUF leader also raised concerns over what he described as unequal treatment within the justice system, alleging that vulnerable individuals often have their identities publicly disclosed while influential people receive greater protection.

He further urged authorities to avoid automatically labelling those found in possession of drugs as "peddlers" without determining whether they are users, and criticised public statements endorsing violence against suspected drug users.

Calling for evidence-based policymaking, Sharma urged governments to involve affected communities, doctors, lawyers, public health experts, and civil society organisations in framing drug policies.

He warned that unless governments adopt a more humane and health-focused approach, drug-related challenges would continue to worsen in the future.