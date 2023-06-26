The Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum (SDUF) has demanded the state and central government to replace older drug laws with newer ones.

''We the civil society organization of “people who use drugs” call/demand state and central government for a drug law reform based on evidence, human rights, and science and end the decade-old draconian colonial-era drug law and policy and inhumane practice of criminalization of people who use drugs,'' the forum said in an official statement on June 26.

It further said that the consequences of older drug laws and policies have massively impacted the lives of individuals and families which has resulted in overdose or unnatural deaths, health crises, arrest, social marginalization, torture, harassment, unemployment, institutional stigma & discrimination, lack of access to public health services, forced drug rehabilitation, human rights violation, limited access to harm reduction services, drug dependence treatment, etc.

''Women are double stigmatized than men with this punitive law possess more threat of harassment, stigma, violation, public health services, human rights, health issues, etc,'' the statement read further.

The forum further noted that it is therefore not a matter of surprise that the lives of people who use drugs may be most difficult in terms of them being able to access even basic health services, legal and social support or even to be able to exist with dignity in their homes, communities or even prisons where they land up for possessing small amounts for personal use.

''It shouldn't be hard to guess why they remain most at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, TB and other health consequences,'' it added.