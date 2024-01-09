On the final day of filing nominations for lone Rajya Sabha MP seat from Sikkim, Citizen Action Party Sikkim came down heavily upon Rajya Sabha MP candidate Dorjee Tshering Lepcha claiming, "He will not speak a word in the Rajya Sabha on behalf of Sikkim".

Lepcha, the sitting legislator from Gnathang Machong constituency representing the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended support by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party as well.

CAP Sikkim working president (frontal organisation) Narendra Adhikari addressing a press conference on Tuesday, shared, "We question why was DT Lepcha selected as an MP candidate for Rajya Sabha. This is first time, ruling party didn't send representative for Rajya Sabha MP.

A party hopper like Lepcha, for the next 6 years, he will not speak a word in Rajya Sabha. DT Lepcha was hand in gloves with 25 years ruling SDF party. How can BJP brag about being a cadre based party, when they handpicked an MLA from another party to join them and now being their MP candidate".

CAP Sikkim also condemned the situation of ruling SKM party and SDF party not being able to nominate a single MP candidate representing their parties. CAP shared, "Neither SDF, a 25 years ruling party nor the ruling SKM party were able to nominate a single MP candidate. SKM has 19 MLAs yet they supported the one candidate fielded by BJP. In the 2019 general elections, SDF got 48 percent vote, SKM got 47.10 percent vote.

BJP got 1.6 percent vote. Now a party that got 1.6 percent vote is getting support from all 32 MLAs of the State. They have sold the seat of Rajya Sabha, our MLAs are sold".

CAP also backed the candidature of Tseten Tashi Bhutia representing the BJP party and Bhutia Lepcha community of Sikkim. CAP said, "Tseten Tashi is a party cadre of BJP, he could have been a good representative. He is capable and representative of people who has spoken many a times for issues of Sikkim. DT lepcha is a controversial candidate, he has to save himself from ED and CBI, that is why he has been made a Rajya Sabha MP candidate. If you take Tseten Tashi track record he speaks for Sikkim, his work speaks for Sikkim".

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