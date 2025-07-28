Sikkim eases AI Traffic fines with 50 per cent off and more time to pay

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a 50 per cent concession on AI-generated traffic challans during the celebrations of Sarathi Samman Diwas. The Chief Minister also declared an extension of the fine payment window from 15 days to 2 months, providing substantial relief to commuters burdened by automated fines.

“This is a step towards balancing enforcement with empathy,” said CM Tamang while addressing a gathering of transport workers, officials, and citizens.

“While road safety is paramount, we must also understand the financial pressures faced by our driving community. This concession and extended timeline will allow more people to clear dues without added hardship.”

The announcement comes at a time when the implementation of AI-based traffic monitoring systems has led to a significant rise in challans, drawing concern from vehicle owners about hefty penalties. With this measure, the government aims to promote compliance while also acknowledging genuine constraints faced by many.

The declaration was made as part of the broader events marking Sarathi Samman Diwas, a day dedicated to recognising the contribution of drivers in keeping the state moving. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had also launched a Rs 5 lakh medical insurance scheme for commercial taxi drivers.