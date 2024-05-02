In a strategic move to assess operational readiness and oversee infrastructure development along the border, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, the General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Command, embarked on a two-day tour to North Bengal and Sikkim. Accompanied by GOC Trishakti Corps, Lt Gen VPS Kaushik, Lt Gen Tiwari delved into the heart of forward areas on May 1st and 2nd, emphasizing the significance of maintaining peak operational preparedness amidst challenging circumstances.

During his tour, Lt Gen Tiwari engaged with troops at forward locations, commending their dedication and professionalism under strenuous conditions. He lauded the Trishakti Corps for their steadfast commitment towards operational readiness and their integral role in bolstering national security along the borders.

Moreover, Lt Gen Tiwari seized the opportunity to meet with the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Acharya, in Gangtok on May 2nd. During this meeting, he briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation and outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity within the state. Additionally, Lt Gen Tiwari highlighted the various welfare projects spearheaded under Operation Sadbhavana, emphasizing the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to fostering development in border regions.

Expressing gratitude towards the Hon’ble Governor for his initiative in constructing the 'Prerna Sthal' at Burdang, Lt Gen Tiwari underscored the importance of commemorating the sacrifices of Bravehearts who lost their lives during the GLOF incident on October 4, 2023. He assured the Governor of the Indian Army's dedication to the holistic development of border areas and reiterated its steadfast support to the civil administration and local populace.