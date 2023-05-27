In the spirit of adventure and character building, the Eastern Command successfully concluded its 12-day Adventure Camp for 132 children of Army personnel and public schools. The camp, held in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and the North Eastern states, left a lasting impact on the young participants.

Under the banner of initiatives such as Khelo India, Green India, and Swachh Bharat, the camp aimed to instill a sense of adventure and expose the children to national initiatives. It also provided them with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Sikkim and interact with esteemed individuals, including war heroes and renowned sportspersons.

The grand finale of the Adventure Camp featured a traditional Campfire and Bengal Safari, creating unforgettable memories for all. Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (Retd), and Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia were among the distinguished personalities who motivated and inspired the young participants.

General Officer Commanding of the Black Cat Division, in his closing address, commended the children for their zeal and enthusiasm throughout the camp. He emphasized the importance of becoming responsible citizens and contributing to the nation's progress and development.