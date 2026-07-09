Sikkim economic advisor among four Indian experts for Myanmar constitutional dialogue

Mahendra P Lama, Economic Advisor to the Government of Sikkim, has been nominated as one of four Indian experts who will participate in the third round of the Lecture Series on Constitutionalism and Federalism in Myanmar later this month.

According to an official communication issued by the Indian Embassy in Yangon, the programme will be held in Naypyitaw from July 16 to 18 under the aegis of Myanmar's National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiations Committee (NSPNC), with support from the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation (CPR).

The Indian delegation will comprise Samatha Mallempati, Pinaki Chakraborty, Mahendra P Lama and Pradeep Chandran Nair.

The embassy has also requested Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate a gratis visa-on-arrival for the four delegates, who are expected to arrive at Yangon International Airport on July 14 or 15.

The July 7 diplomatic communication said the visit forms part of continuing academic and policy engagement between India and Myanmar on constitutional governance, federalism and peace-building. It also sought the necessary assistance from the Myanmar authorities for the visiting delegation.