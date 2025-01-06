Sikkim's 50th statehood celebrations could feature an unexpected headline act - global superstar Ed Sheeran. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed ongoing talks to bring the British singer-songwriter to the northeastern state during its milestone anniversary.

The news came during Tamang's address at Golden Jubilee programme, where he highlighted Sheeran's massive drawing power.

"We are trying to bring such an international artiste to Sikkim for our Statehood celebrations. It will be a momentous occasion for our people and a celebration of our state's golden milestone," Tamang said.

For a state known for its pristine mountains and rich cultural heritage, landing Sheeran would mark a major coup. The "Shape of You" hitmaker's potential performance would add serious star power to what's already shaping up to be a historic celebration.

Tamang's team is now racing against time to seal the deal, hoping to give Sikkimese fans a golden jubilee party they'll never forget. If successful, the tiny Himalayan state could soon host one of the biggest names in global music.

It may be mentioned that Ed Sheeran is performing in Shillong, Meghalaya on February 12 as part of his Mathematics tour.