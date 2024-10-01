Sikkim's Education Department, in collaboration with the Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club of Gangtok, hosted UDAAN 2024, the largest-ever interschool scholastic festival in the state, celebrating academic excellence, creativity, and talent.

The event saw the participation of around 700 students from 50 schools across all districts of Sikkim, showcasing talent from every corner of the state.

In the event, students engaged in scholastic and artistic events

designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

UDAAN is a premier interschool scholastic festival of Gangtok's Inner Wheel Club of Gangtok and Rotary Club, aiming to promote academic, creative, and cultural development among Sikkim's students.

UDAAN serves as a platform for students, teachers, and educational institutions to collaborate, learn from each other, and strengthen community ties.

This edition of Udaan included events in different categories:

Juniors – Quiz, Word Grid, Let’s Converse & Fancy Dress

Middles – Quiz, Spell Bee, Math Magic & Mono Acting

Seniors – Quiz, Creative Writing, Poster Making & Antakshari

The mega event was held at PM Shri Sir Tashi Namgyal Sr Sec School, Gangtok on September 29, 2024.

The event was graced by Arun Upreti, RMDD Minister as the chief guest, Gangtok MLA Deley Namgyal Barfungpa as guest of honour and RMDD Principal Secretary D Anandan IAS as the special guest.

Tashi Namgyal Academy bagged an award in the 'Junior Category' while Holy Cross School won in the 'Middles and Seniors Category'.