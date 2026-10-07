Sikkim education department, Google partner to bring AI training to colleges

Sikkim’s Education Department has partnered with Google to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education and strengthen the digital skills of faculty across the state.

The collaboration will introduce the Google AI Educator Series, a practical training programme designed to familiarise higher education faculty with Google’s latest AI tools and help them apply the technology in teaching.

The programme will be rolled out across 15 higher and technical government colleges and Khangchendzonga State University, according to a statement issued by the Education Department.

The initiative will enable faculty members to incorporate AI into classroom teaching, improve teaching methods and develop learning experiences suited to the changing demands of higher education.

Education Minister Raju Basnet welcomed the partnership and stressed the need to use emerging technologies to strengthen Sikkim’s education system.

The department said the programme would also build educators’ digital capabilities and help prepare them for the growing role of AI in higher education.

The partnership was formalised through the signing and exchange of a Statement of Intent between the Higher Education wing of the Education Department and Google.

Principal Secretary Sandeep Tambe, Special Secretary Ujjwal Rai, Joint Director Tshering Yangchen Bhutia and representatives of Google attended the meeting.