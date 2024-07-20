Sikkim Education Department limits Independence Day activities to 7 days
In a circular released today, the department has mandated that school children should not be engaged in Independence Day-related activities for more than 7 days.
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Sikkim Education Department limits Independence Day activities to 7 days
The Government of Sikkim's Education Department has issued a new directive aimed at balancing academic schedules with Independence Day celebrations. In a circular released today, the department has mandated that school children should not be engaged in Independence Day-related activities for more than 7 days.
The decision comes after concerns were raised about the extended duration of these activities, which had been stretching over 15 days and disrupting students' academic progress.
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