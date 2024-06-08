All government and private schools, colleges, and academic institutions within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area will remain closed on June 10, 2024. This decision has been made to accommodate the security arrangements and traffic restrictions necessitated by the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

The ceremony is set to take place at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, prompting extensive preparations to ensure the event's security and smooth execution. Consequently, the movement of vehicles will be heavily restricted, leading to the closure of educational institutions for the day.

This measure aims to minimize disruption and maintain public order during the high-profile event. Students, parents, and staff of the affected institutions have been informed to make the necessary arrangements in light of the closures.

The authorities have emphasized that this closure is a one-day measure specifically for the swearing-in event, and normal academic activities are expected to resume promptly thereafter.