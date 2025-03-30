Sikkim Education Minister Raju Basnet attended the first convocation ceremony of Sikkim's Medhavi Skills University at Chintan Bhavan, Gangtok, marking a significant milestone for the university, as it celebrated the achievements of its first batch of graduates. The event highlighted the growing importance of skill-based education and the role of "soft power" in shaping the global economy.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including Education Minister Raju Basnet, who was the chief guest, and Professor Mahendra P Lama, Emeritus Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of Sikkim who attended as the guest of honour.

Education Minister Raju Basnet, who was the chief guest, spoke about the importance of skill-based education. He praised Medhavi Skills University for its efforts in providing students with practical knowledge that will help them build successful careers. "The future belongs to those who are skilled. Universities like Medhavi Skills University are playing a crucial role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow," he said.

The convocation hall was filled with excitement as students, faculty members, parents, and other dignitaries gathered to witness the moment. The graduates, dressed in traditional academic robes, were eagerly waiting to receive their degrees. Parents and teachers, who had supported the students throughout their academic journey were present to celebrate their success.

In his address, Prof. Lama congratulated the students and expressed his happiness at being part of such an important event. He appreciated the hard work and dedication of the graduates and their teachers and said, "You have made us all proud by graduating from this young and promising university. You have acquired valuable skills that will shape your future." He encouraged the students to always remain determined and to face challenges with confidence.

He spoke about the importance of resilience in life and how success is never a straight path. "The road ahead will not always be smooth. You will face difficulties, obstacles, and challenges, but you must not lose hope. Success comes to those who work hard and never give up," he advised the students.

Prof. Lama also talked about the concept of "hard power" and "soft power." He explained that hard power refers to military strength, weapons, and force, while soft power is about culture, literature, music, food, and skills. "Hard power is about destruction and war, but soft power is about spreading happiness and making a difference in the world," he said.

To illustrate his point, he gave the example of South Korea, which has gained global recognition through its cultural influence. "Look at BTS, the famous Korean music band. They have won the hearts of millions of people worldwide with their music. This is soft power. It is not about destruction but about bringing people together," he said.

A key message in Prof. Lama’s speech was the importance of staying connected to one's roots. He reminded the students that no matter how far they go in life, they should always remember where they come from. "Wherever you go, whatever you achieve, never forget your roots. Your roots define who you are. They shape your values and your character," he said.

He shared a story about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who received a heartfelt letter from an old school friend in Pakistan. The friend reminded Dr. Singh of their childhood days when they studied in a school with no roof. Despite becoming one of the most powerful leaders in the world, Dr. Singh never forgot his humble beginnings. "This is what it means to stay connected to your roots. It keeps you grounded and reminds you of the journey you have traveled," Prof. Lama said.

The convocation was also attended by several other dignitaries, including Chancellor Pravesh Dhanju, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kuldeep Sharma, and Registrar Dr. Siddharth Sankar. Each of them congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavors.

During the ceremony, students received their degrees, marking the completion of years of hard work and dedication. Many of them were emotional as they looked back on their journey, from their first day at university to this special moment.