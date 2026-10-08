Sikkim election department to conduct special voter enrolment camps for left-out voters on October 11

The Sikkim Election Department will conduct special voter enrolment camps across the state on October 11 to facilitate the inclusion of eligible citizens whose names were left out of the electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), officials said on Thursday, October 8.

The special drive is being undertaken in accordance with directions issued by the Election Commission of India and will also focus on young and first-time voters who have attained the age of 18 but are yet to be enrolled in the electoral roll.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim, the camps will be held at polling stations across the state, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other field-level functionaries assisting eligible citizens with the enrolment process.

The exercise will be conducted at the level of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), wherever required, under the supervision of District Election Officers (DEOs).

Eligible citizens who have not yet been included in the electoral roll will be assisted in submitting Form 6 for inclusion of their names.

Sikkim's final electoral roll, published on September 6 following the SIR exercise, contained 4,18,467 electors. The state had 4,71,018 registered voters before the revision exercise.

The Election Department has urged eligible citizens who remain outside the electoral roll, including newly eligible voters, to attend the special camps and complete the enrolment process.

The special drive is aimed at ensuring that eligible citizens are given an opportunity to secure their inclusion in the electoral roll.