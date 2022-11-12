Sikkim Panchayat election gets decided on a coin toss as candidates end up with an equal number of votes.

Election results often produce bizarre moments that quickly become the talk of the internet.

This happens almost in all places that elect leaders through a democratic process. Both the winning and losing moments become stories.

But, today we have a story which is both bizarre and unique. In a strange polling day story, the winner of Labi Gram Panchayat Unit under Phensong Territorial Constituency in Sikkim was elected with a coin toss.

When the election result of Labi Gram Panchayat Unit ended in a tie, the officials and the winning candidates turned to chance to determine the winner. Doma Lepcha from Mangan was declared the winner after winning the coin toss.

Chewang Doma Lepcha along with her contesting candidate each garnered 50 votes in Saturday’s election. Lepcha decided to take tails and won the coin toss thereby winning the election.

"I want to reassure people that, going forward, my visions and work for the people are going to remain the same as I did in my previous 5 years tenure," Lepcha said after winning the toss and election.