Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM's Indra Hang Subba leads in lone Lok Sabha seat
SKM's Indra Hang Subba is leading in Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat, ahead of SDF's PD Rai by 26,797 votes. This development signifies a potential shift in the state's political landscape.
In the latest update from the Election Commission on Tuesday morning, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Indra Hang Subba is leading in the race for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.
Subba is currently ahead of his closest competitor, PD Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), by a margin of 26,797 votes.
Polling for this seat, alongside the state assembly elections, took place on April 19.
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's lead marks a significant development in Sikkim's political landscape, reflecting a potential shift in voter preference.
Subba's substantial lead over Rai, the incumbent, signifies a robust performance by the SKM.
This election is crucial for both parties, with the SDF aiming to retain its influence and the SKM striving to consolidate its position in Sikkimese politics.
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