Sikkim emerges as model of sustainable growth and border development: Governor Om Prakash Mathur

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur said that the state has emerged as a national model for sustainable development, environmental protection and inclusive growth while addressing the people of the state on the occasion of its 51st Statehood Day.

Extending greetings to the people of the Himalayan state, the Governor said Sikkim’s integration with India in 1975 reflected the democratic aspirations of its people and laid the foundation for constitutional governance, economic progress and social development.

“Sikkim today stands proudly as India’s first fully organic State,” Mathur said, adding that the state had become a global example of balancing environmental sustainability with economic development.

The Governor praised the state’s initiatives in organic farming, biodiversity conservation, waste management and climate resilience. He said programmes such as “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” and “Shishu Samriddhi Yojana” reflected Sikkim’s approach of combining environmental awareness with social welfare.

Referring to the 2023 flash floods in the state, Mathur said the disaster underscored the vulnerability of fragile Himalayan ecosystems to climate change. He noted that Chungthang village had been adopted for rehabilitation support and that a multipurpose gymnasium hall had been constructed there to promote youth welfare and disaster resilience.

Highlighting Sikkim’s strategic importance, the Governor said the border state, which shares boundaries with China, Nepal and Bhutan, had undertaken several initiatives in collaboration with the Indian Army and other agencies to strengthen border infrastructure and tourism under programmes such as the Vibrant Villages Programme and Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan.

“Border villages are no longer viewed as the nation’s ‘last villages,’ but are now proudly recognised as India’s ‘first villages’,” he said.

Mathur also highlighted entrepreneurship, MSME growth and startup development in the state, stating that government schemes and policy reforms were encouraging youth and women entrepreneurs while strengthening self-reliance and local enterprise.

On healthcare, the Governor said Sikkim had made significant progress since 2019 in specialised medical services, district healthcare infrastructure and public health indicators. He pointed to advancements in oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, maternal healthcare and mental health services.

He further said the state was steadily emerging as a holistic wellness hub through the integration of AYUSH systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa, with modern healthcare.

In the education sector, Mathur said the state was focusing on foundational learning, vocational education, STEM education and higher education reforms to create future-ready institutions and improve learning outcomes.

The Governor also highlighted achievements in tourism, rural development, women empowerment and sanitation. He said initiatives such as the Mega Homestay Scheme, rural livelihood programmes, Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission were contributing significantly to sustainable growth and employment generation across the state.

Speaking on women welfare, Mathur said schemes such as the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana and Aama Sahayog Yojana had improved economic security and household welfare for women across Sikkim. He added that the LPG refill support scheme had reduced dependence on traditional cooking fuels and improved health conditions for rural women.

Concluding his address, the Governor called upon citizens to continue working together for a greener, healthier and more prosperous Sikkim while upholding the values of peace, unity, compassion and resilience.