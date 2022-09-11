Under the GEF-GOI-UNDP SECURE Himalaya project of the Forest and Environment Department, the occasion of Pang Lhabsol was celebrated at Thangu, North Sikkim with conservation and awareness-based activities in collaboration with the Lachen Tourism Development Committee (LTDC) and the Lachen Dzumsa.

A statue of a snow leopard, locally called Saagey, was unveiled near the tourist cafe of Thangu by the Lachen Pipons, Gyenbos of Lachen Dzumsa, LTDC members, and SECURE Himalaya project officials.

The statue aims to educate tourists about the value of the endangered animal, which serves as the SECURE Himalaya project's focal species, as well as the significance of Thangu and Gurudongmar as snow leopard habitats.

During the occasion, field officials of the KNP and Mangan Territorial divisions of the Forest Department were also present.

Once the ritual is over at the Thangu monastery, the Lachen Pipon and senior Dzumsa members then delivered enhanced field equipment, which included jackets, high-quality boots, and solar lights with mobile charging capabilities, to 20 Dokpas, or traditional yak herders,

It is believed that by giving the yak herders simple pictorial manuals to note future sightings of endangered wildlife species as well as the challenges they face, they can help create an important database on the region's biodiversity and the dangers that go along with it.

In order to improve the conservation and livelihood conditions in the area, the Pipon praised the actions and hoped for similar collaborative operations with LTDC and the Dzumsa.