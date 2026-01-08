Sikkim ends offline permits for foreign tourists, mandates online clearance

The Sikkim government has formally discontinued the issuance of physical permits for foreign nationals visiting protected and restricted areas of the state, making online clearance mandatory for all such travellers.



In an official communication issued by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the state government said the decision follows strict directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The directive categorically states that no Protected Area Permit (PAP) or Restricted Area Permit (RAP) will be issued in physical form under any circumstances.



Under the revised mechanism, foreign tourists must apply for the required permits exclusively through the e-FRRO portal on the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) platform. Authorities have emphasised that the application process must be completed in advance, prior to entering Sikkim.



Officials also clarified that foreign visitors should apply for PAP or RAP only after arriving in India and must use the official e-FRRO website for the same. Entry into protected or restricted areas without prior online approval will not be permitted.



The Tourism Department has directed all travel agencies and tour operators operating in Sikkim to immediately inform foreign tourists about the new system. Agencies have also been asked to actively assist visitors in navigating the online application process to prevent last-minute complications or travel disruptions.



Describing the issue as urgent, the government has instructed that the updated guidelines be disseminated widely among stakeholders to ensure smooth compliance and uninterrupted tourism operations in the state.