STNM Hospital in Gangtok has successfully performed Sikkim’s first Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) procedure, marking a critical advancement in the state’s cancer treatment capabilities.

The procedure was carried out on a patient diagnosed with advanced-stage ovarian cancer. Leading the surgical team was Dr Romey Rai, Consultant Gynae Oncosurgeon, with support from Dr Nilima Pradhan, Head of Department, and Dr Anita Gurung, Specialist in Anaesthesiology and Critical Care. The hospital confirmed that the patient has been discharged and is recovering steadily.

“HIPEC represents a paradigm shift in how we approach abdominal cancers,” said Dr Rai. “The success of this first case is proof that we now have the tools and expertise to provide cutting-edge oncological care right here in Sikkim.”

HIPEC is a targeted treatment approach for abdominal cancers such as ovarian, gastric, colorectal, and peritoneal carcinomatosis. It combines cytoreductive surgery — where visible tumours are removed — with the circulation of heated chemotherapy drugs inside the abdominal cavity. The heat enhances drug effectiveness, allowing deeper penetration into tissues and destroying microscopic cancer cells that are often missed by standard therapies.

Unlike conventional chemotherapy, which affects the entire body and often causes severe side effects, HIPEC delivers chemotherapy directly to the affected area. This method reduces systemic toxicity while improving the overall efficacy of the treatment, making it a preferred option for select advanced cancers.

Dr Nilima Pradhan emphasised the role of institutional preparedness in making the surgery possible. “This successful procedure is the result of rigorous training, dedication, and teamwork,” she said. “We are proud that STNM Hospital can now offer this high-end cancer treatment as part of its oncology services.”

Dr Anita Gurung, who managed anaesthesia and post-operative critical care, highlighted the collaborative effort required. “Managing HIPEC cases requires coordinated teamwork. It’s not just a surgery; it’s a holistic approach involving multiple departments working in sync.”

The introduction of HIPEC in Sikkim reduces dependence on metropolitan hospitals for advanced cancer care, offering patients and their families access to specialised treatment within the state. This is particularly significant for a region where geographical and financial barriers often limit access to complex procedures.