Sikkim ex-CM Pawan Chamling condemns police action on CJP protest, backs students' demands

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president and former chief minister Pawan Chamling on Wednesday, July 22, condemned the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi, saying the concerns raised by students over the alleged NEET examination paper leak were genuine and deserved to be addressed through dialogue rather than force.

In a statement, Chamling urged the Centre to engage in meaningful discussions with the agitating students instead of resorting to suppression. He said students had every constitutional right to raise questions and seek accountability.

"The concerns being raised by the protesting students over the NEET examination paper leak are genuine and deserve to be heard. The Government of India must engage in meaningful dialogue with the students instead of resorting to suppression," Chamling said.

The former chief minister claimed that around 1,100 students from Sikkim had been affected by the recent NEET paper leak controversy. He also criticised the Sikkim government, alleging that it had failed to respond meaningfully to an issue that directly impacted students in the state.

Chamling appealed to the state government not to politicise the matter and instead stand in solidarity with students, including those from Sikkim who had travelled to Delhi to participate in the protests.

He also lauded students across Sikkim who had expressed support for the agitation, describing their participation as a fight for justice and accountability.

"You are fighting for your rights, and you have every right to question those in positions of authority. That is your constitutional right, and no one can take it away from you," he said, adding that he was proud of the younger generation for having the courage to speak up.

The remarks come in the wake of clashes during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.