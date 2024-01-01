Senior politician from Sikkim, Bharat Basnet, is all set to join the Citizen Action Party (CAP) tomorrow.

Basnet, who has confirmed the news to the media, is the former president of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee and former president of the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj.

A team from the CAP along with the party's chief coordinator Ganesh Rai met Basnet at his residence today. Basnet will be formally joining the CAP during a formal event at Pakyong tomorrow.

