Janak Gurung, the previous chairman of Sikkim Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (SIDICO) and resident of Yangthang, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He received a warm welcome by State President DR Thapa.

The event was attended by Namchi District President CL Gurung, along with other party executives.

It needs mention here that BJP has seen the resignation of Rajkumari Thapa, the MLA for Yangang Rangang, Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha, the MLA for Dzongu, and Sonam Venchungpa, the MLA for Martam Rumtek.

As this is an unfolding situation, more details are expected to be revealed soon.