Sikkim exempts shops, commercial establishments from weekly closure till December 31

The Sikkim government has exempted shops and commercial establishments across the state from the mandatory weekly closure day until December 31 to boost business activity during the upcoming festive season.

According to a notification issued by the Labour Department, the exemption will remain in force from October 10 to December 31 under Section 5 of the Sikkim Shops and Commercial Establishment Act and Rule 3 of the corresponding rules.

The government, however, advised business owners to ensure that workers employed by them are provided their weekly holidays despite the exemption from the mandatory closure requirement.

The move is aimed at allowing commercial establishments to remain open for longer during the festive period and support increased business activity across the state.