In response to the ongoing challenges posed by unpredictable climatic conditions and the fluctuating rainfall patterns across the state, the Sikkim government has announced an extension of the existing ban on excavation activities for construction purposes.

Originally, the ban was set to be in effect from May 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024. However, due to the persistent weather anomalies, the restriction has now been extended until September 15, 2024.

This extension was communicated through a public notice, following up on Notice No. 737/UDD/Secy dated March 26, 2024. The Sikkim Allotment of House Sites and Construction of Building (Regulation and Control) Act, 1985, under which the ban falls, mandates that all ongoing and planned excavation activities in the notified areas must cease during this period. The government’s decision reflects a cautious approach to safeguarding both the environment and public safety amid the state's volatile weather conditions.

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The notice also reiterated that all terms and conditions outlined in the previous notification will remain in force until the new deadline of September 15, 2024. Authorities have urged residents and construction entities to comply with these regulations to prevent potential risks associated with unpredictable weather during the extended monsoon period.