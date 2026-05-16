Sikkim extends warm welcome to Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Statehood Day visit

C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Sikkim on May 16 on a one-day official visit to attend the state’s 51st Statehood Day celebrations.

The Vice President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rangpo and later received with a Guard of Honour at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur, along with cabinet ministers and senior state officials.

According to an official release, the Vice President was welcomed at the Tourist Facilitation Centre in Rangpo by Additional Secretary Home (Protocol)-cum-State Protocol Officer Mingma Diki Sherpa, Pakyong District Collector Pari Bishnoi, Senior Superintendent of Police Paru Ruchal and SDM Rangpo Sujata Subba.

State government officials also presented ceremonial khadas to the Vice President upon his arrival.

Following the reception, the Vice President and his entourage proceeded to Raj Bhawan in Gangtok.

As part of his itinerary, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the 51st Statehood Day celebrations at Manan Kendra later in the day.