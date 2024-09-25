A meeting to consider the reopening of Sikkim's Lachen and Lachung routes for tourism purposes was held at the DAC Conference Hall, on September 25 under directives from state Governor Om Prakash Mathur.



The meeting was chaired by District Magistrate of Mangan, Anant Jain (IAS), along with Mangan SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia, Mangan ADM Pema Wangchen Namkarpa, Mangan SDM Prakash Rai, Chungthang SDM Arun Chettri, and Dzongu SDM Gideon Lepcha.



During the meeting, the District Magistrate discussed the prospects and challenges associated with reopening tourism in Mangan district.



Jain stated that during the Governor's recent visit, local representatives, including Pipons and Dzumsa members raised concerns about the economic losses resulting from the closure of the tourism sector following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) last year as well as landslides caused by incessant rainfall earlier this year. This meeting was aimed at addressing the economic impact on communities dependent on tourism.



He mentioned that when the routes would reopen, it would be advisable that tourists obtain an advance permit online, one day prior to their visit, at the 3rd Mile Check Post in Gangtok, to help manage vehicular traffic effectively.

He also emphasised on the need for a well-drafted plan to prevent any unforeseen issues.



SP Mangan proposed a daily limit on the number of vehicles permitted to operate and informed that permit checks would be conducted from the Phidang, Dzongu checkposts.

It must be mentioned that Sikkim will witness heavy tourist footfall from October to December. Lachen meanwhile was totally closed the past year following GLOF, on October, 3 2023.



Also present were Deputy Director Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Sonam Rinchen, Pipons of Lachen Kunzang Chopel Lachenpa and Kassang Lachenpa, Pipon Lachung Dorjee Chewang Lachungpa, President TAAS Sonam Norgay Lachungpa and Vice-President TAAS Yangchen T Lepcha.