Sikkim faces growing crisis as NH10 deteriorates, citizens bear the brunt: State BJP

The condition of National Highway NH10 is worsening, causing serious disruption to daily life across Sikkim, according to DR Thapa, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Thapa said inadequate infrastructure and poor implementation of government schemes are creating hardships, particularly in rural areas.

“We in India have everything: good roads, good schools, good hospitals; the future of our children is bright. But today, due to the lack of basic facilities, we feel pain. Why doesn’t the government pay proper attention?” he questioned.

Thapa emphasised that repeated appeals to improve road conditions and public services have largely been ignored. Changes in government personnel at both central and state levels have not resolved longstanding issues, he added.

“Development in any state involves both the central and state governments. As the opposition, we can only highlight the suffering of the people. The central government cannot fully calculate or address these issues,” he said.

Criticising the slow rollout of development schemes, Thapa noted that even when funds are allocated, implementation is weak. Employment programs and other initiatives exist, he said, but housing projects continue to face delays. “People want houses, and we are trying to fulfil that. But in rural areas, implementation is not happening effectively,” he stated.

Poor roads are adding to the daily struggle of ordinary citizens, he said. “I have visited several villages and seen the issues firsthand. Roads are not maintained properly; even a 10-rupee or 20-rupee expense for potatoes or basic necessities becomes burdensome. The common citizens suffer greatly because of such delays,” Thapa explained.

Calling for collective action, he urged political parties and citizens to work together to address the state’s challenges. “Previously, we would at least get some minor help, but now confusion reigns. To fix Sikkim, everyone must work together. It is not about any party, politics, or leader alone. The people themselves must unite to make Sikkim better,” he said.

Highlighting the need for better communication and connectivity, Thapa also stressed accountability and proper use of resources. “We need suggestions, loans, and proper planning. But the government currently cannot provide employment or services as it should,” he added.