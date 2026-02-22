Sikkim faces severe rainfall deficit in early 2026

Sikkim has recorded a significant shortfall in rainfall during the first two months of 2026, with all districts reporting large deficits, according to data from the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, under the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



District-wise figures for the period January 1 to February 21 indicate a severe dry spell across the State, with rainfall in all districts falling in the deficient to no-rain category.



Meteorological officials have not forecast any immediate wet spell that could significantly offset the deficit. Prolonged dry conditions during winter could affect agriculture, water availability, and increase the risk of forest fires if the trend continues.



Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as Sikkim approaches the pre-monsoon season.