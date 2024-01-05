The Sikkim Chief Minister's Office on January 5 filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown miscreants for creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The Chief Minister's Office, Government of Sikkim, issued an official statement (No. 16/CMO/2024) on January 5 addressing the matter and formally bringing it to the attention of the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok. The statement highlights the misuse of the Chief Minister's name and identity on Facebook with miscreants posting unwarranted content through the fake account.

The official Facebook page of the Chief Minister is registered under the name 'Prem Singh Tamang,' and any variations from this account should be treated as suspicious. The FIR, a copy of which has been shared with the police urges immediate action against those responsible for creating and operating the fake profile.