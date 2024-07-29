The Raj Bhavan Secretariat, Sikkim bid farewell to former Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who is now set to assume responsibility as Governor of Assam and Manipur.

In a brief function held at New Raj Bhavan, the farewell proceedings commenced with a welcome address delivered by Additional Secretary to Governor Khemraj Bhattarai. He expressed gratitude for the privilege of working closely with the Governor and extended his wishes.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan presented 'khadas' to the Governor as a mark of respect and appreciation for his tenure.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary of Raj Bhavan, J.D. Bhutia expressed joy over the Governor's new responsibilities and recalled his popularity and deep connection with the people of Sikkim during his tenure. He described the Governor as being akin to a "son of the soil" for Sikkim.

Highlighting his rapport with the public, the Secretary conveyed gratitude on behalf of the entire populace of Sikkim. He emphasised the nation's ongoing need for leaders of the Governor's caliber and extended heartfelt blessings from the people of Sikkim for his future endeavors.

The function ended with vote of thanks proposed by Diwas Gautam, Deputy Secretary, Raj Bhavan.