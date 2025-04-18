A comprehensive field visit was conducted across key locations in Sikkim's Lingthem-Lingdem GPU, a move reaffirming the state government's commitment to grassroots development.

Officials from the Block Administrative Centre (BAC) Passingdang, led by the BDO, along with Gram Panchayat members and the Zilla representative of Lingthem-Lingdem GPU led the field visit.

The visit, held under the leadership of Minister and area MLA Pintsho Namgyal Lepcha, focused on inspecting ongoing development works and engaging with the local community to assess on-ground challenges.

A highlight of the visit was the inspection of the under-construction bridge at Laven, a vital infrastructure project expected to significantly improve connectivity with Sakyong-Pentong GPU.

Officials noted satisfactory progress, with the project on track for completion next month.

The team also visited Laven and Lingdem Primary Schools, where interactive sessions were held with teachers and students.

The BDO stated the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NIPUN Bharat, and the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) mission. He spoke on the adoption of the Holistic Progress Card (HPC), competency-based education, and the need for continuous professional development of teachers.