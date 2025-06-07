Sikkim's Home Department has lodged an FIR against three members of the Darjeeling-based group Gorkha Seva Sena, accusing them of misusing official state symbols and misrepresenting a government process to the public.

The three individuals named in the FIR are Noel Sharma, Bikramadi Rai, and Subash Mani Singh.

According to the Home Department, the individuals are alleged to have used the Government of Sikkim’s official logo and theme without permission in an invitation card circulated for an event on the sensitive topic: “Constitutional Legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification.” The logo was originally released by the state government in September 2024 to mark 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood and was strictly meant for official use.

The FIR also states that Subash Mani Singh, who had attended an RTI appeal hearing in Gangtok on June 4, 2025 misrepresented the proceedings during a subsequent press conference. The department claims that the Gorkha Seva Sena members falsely portrayed the appeal hearing as a formal discussion with the Home Department regarding their organization’s agenda. This, the government fears, may create public confusion, unrest, and tension between communities in Sikkim and Darjeeling.

The FIR, filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty and integrity of India), Section 196 (promotion of enmity between groups), and Section 336 (forgery to mislead or harm reputation), also cites violation of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The use of the official government emblem, especially in the context of a controversial topic like unification, is being seen by the state as a deliberate attempt to falsely associate the state government with a politically sensitive cause.

The Home Department, in its letter addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station, has stressed the seriousness of the issue. It stated that such acts could mislead citizens, damage public trust in the state’s neutrality and possibly incite unrest. The department expressed concern that if these actions are not addressed swiftly, they could disturb peace in the state.

The RTI hearing in question was related to an appeal filed by Subash Mani Singh. Officials present at the hearing included the Home Secretary (Appellate Authority) and the State Public Information Officer. Following the hearing, an order was issued, informing Singh that he was free to approach the Sikkim Information Commission if unsatisfied with the outcome. However, the Home Department says the Gorkha Seva Sena twisted this lawful RTI process to fit their narrative.

The FIR is supported by documents including the RTI appeal letter, the order sheet of the RTI hearing, the official government notification regarding the use of the logo, and the invitation card in question.

The event for which the invitation was issued is reportedly scheduled for June 15, 2025, at the Town Hall in Naya Bazar, Kurseong. The event promotes discussion on the unification of Darjeeling and Sikkim; a topic the state government considers highly sensitive and politically charged.

The Home Department has requested the Sadar Police to take action quickly and carry out a thorough investigation. It has also offered to cooperate fully and provide any further documents or evidence required.