A 46-year-old film crew technician died after a truck carrying lighting equipment met with an accident on Jawaharlal Nehru Road near Gangtok in Sikkim. The accident occurred on November 16 while the film unit was returning from Changu Lake.

The deceased, identified as Pintu Mondal, was employed as a light technician with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light. He was part of the technical crew working on Mission Mirchi, a Maddock Films production produced by Sanjeev Mishra.

The film unit had arrived in Sikkim for a shooting schedule from November 15 to 20, with filming planned at locations in and around Gangtok.

According to initial reports, the accident took place at around 3.30 pm on November 16 near 5th Mile along Jawaharlal Nehru Road. Mondal was seated in the front passenger seat of a truck transporting lighting equipment when the vehicle reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp turn on a steep stretch of the mountain road.

The driver reportedly told Sikkim Police that he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the turn.

Mondal sustained serious head injuries and was immediately rushed to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital in Gangtok. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the morning of November 17 despite medical intervention.

The truck driver also sustained a critical shoulder injury and is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Local authorities have initiated an inquiry into the accident to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.