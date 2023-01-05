With an aim to discuss and upraise the development of Sikkim Film Industry and the plan of action for the financial year 2022-23, an Official Board meeting of Sikkim Film Promotion Board was held at the office of the Chairperson, Sikkim Film Promotion Board on January 4.



During the meeting, various issues were discussed at length about improving the functioning of the Board and also to strengthen and support our filmmakers in the best possible way.

The Film Board has also prepared a list of activities to promote, train, and support our filmmakers and the Sikkim film industry. There shall be revision of Film Policy and short videos on social awareness shall also be made which will educate, inform, and empower all citizens of Sikkim, especially women and child.

The major target of Sikkim government under the leadership of chief minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay is to develop Sikkim as a major destination of filmmaking in India and abroad, to uplift and promote the artists, have our own regional censorship board, development of infrastructure for film-making and to establish an eco-heritage Film City.



Must tell, as per the existing film policy Rs 1 crore will be given to big-budget films if they are shot 75% or more in Sikkim. The Policy also envisages development of film infrastructure, setting up of a film and television institute, and a media and entertainment hub in the state.



The meeting was chaired by the chairperson, Sikkim Film Promotion Board, Pooja Sharma and co-chaired by the Advisor IPR Department Birendra Tamling. The meeting was also attended by Benu Gurung Director IPR, Cocola Pradhan Addl SP Gtk HQ, Bishal Rai Chief Administrator SICB,SDD, Kishore Pradhan AS, Home, Sonam Wangmu addl director,Culture, Hemant Rai ADC, Gangtok, Marcus Rai joint secretary, tourism, Bishal Khawas joint director IPR, Karma T.Dolma deputy director/SFPB,Deeki Euthenpa asst director SFPB and filmmaker Samten Bhutia.