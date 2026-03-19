Sikkim film ‘Shape of Momo’ wins two awards at Russia festival

Sikkimese film Shape of Momo has secured two awards at the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, where it featured in the International Debut Competition.

Directed by Tribeny Rai, the Nepali-language film won the Silver Taiga Award for Best International Debut Film on March 16. It also received the Soul of Russia – World Cinema Special Prize from the Roscongress Foundation for its focus on preserving traditional and cultural values.

Accepting the honours, Rai dedicated the awards to Sikkim and said the recognition comes at a significant moment, with the Himalayan state set to host its own International Film Festival from March 19.

Rai attended the festival with her mother, Geeta Rai, who has produced the film. Calling it a memorable experience, she said winning alongside her mother was “a special moment”. She also described meeting filmmaker Emir Kusturica, president of the festival jury, as a personal highlight.

A resident of Nandok in East Sikkim, Rai had earlier taken part in the VGIK International Summer School in Russia in 2016, where she made a short film.

Founded in 2003, the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival showcases debut works by emerging filmmakers from across the world.

Shape of Momo is scheduled to be screened next at the Cinema Asia Film Festival in Amsterdam in April, where it will have its Dutch premiere. The makers are also preparing for an all-India release, with a premiere planned in Gangtok. Discussions with distributors are currently under way.