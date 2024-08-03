Sikkimese filmmaker Tempo Bhutia’s short film “Bhok” has been nominated for Best Short film category (horror/suspense) at the Mokkho International Film Festival.

The Nepali language short film features actors Dilip Rai, Banita Lagun, Mani Biswakarma, Sapana Tamang and Rohit Sharmaa.

“I feel encouraged to be nominated for the category after competing with so many films from across the world,” says Tempo Bhutia.

Sikkim has continued to mark its name in the film industry. Earlier this year, actor and producer Shyama Shree Sherpa had graced the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival, representing her film “Tara, The Lost Star”.

At the event, Sherpa had said that the screening of a Sikkimese Nepali film at Cannes is historic.

She had said, “I am glad to announce that it’s a historic moment for all the Sikkimese and Nepalis as for the first time a Sikkimese-Nepali film named Tara, The Lost Star will screen on May 20 at the biggest film festival in the world, “Cannes International Film Festival” “Marché Du Film, Cannes de Festival.”