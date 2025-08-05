Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s debut feature 'Shape of Momo' selected for San Sebastián Film Festival 2025

In a historic achievement for Sikkim and Indian Nepali-language cinema, Tribeny Rai’s debut Nepali feature film ‘Shape of Momo’ (Nepali title: Chhora Jastai) has been officially selected for the 2025 edition of the prestigious San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain. The film will be showcased under the ‘New Directors’ category, a competitive section that highlights the most promising cinematic voices from around the world.

The 72nd edition of the San Sebastián Festival, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 28, is regarded as one of Europe’s oldest and most respected film events. The festival has previously launched the careers of several celebrated filmmakers, including Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning director of Parasite.

Tribeny Rai, who hails from Nandok in East Sikkim, expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition. “Shape of Momo was born out of a personal longing to narrate stories rooted in my home and the women around me. It’s humbling to see the film being recognised on an international stage,” she said after receiving the official invitation on Tuesday.

The film, set in Rai’s native villages of Nandok and Assam Lingzey, follows the story of Bishnu (played by Gaumaya Gurung), a young woman caught between familial obligations and societal expectations in a matriarchal household. Its rich cultural narrative and Himalayan backdrop bring a fresh lens to global cinema.

Shape of Momo is among 14 carefully curated debut or sophomore films from 11 countries selected under the ‘New Directors’ section. Films featured in this segment often receive global acclaim, with last year’s entries securing over 50 international awards and nominations post their San Sebastián debut.

Produced as an Indo-Korean co-production, the film is backed by Dalley Khorsani Production, Kathkala Films, and Aizoa Pictures. Adding further international weight to the project, Mike Goodridge, known for producing Oscar-nominated and Cannes-winning films like Triangle of Sadness, has joined the film as Executive Producer.

Rai, a graduate of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, has already garnered accolades for her short films. Shape of Momo, her first full-length feature, generated early buzz during its presentation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival film market and the Hong Kong International Film Market earlier this year.

Acknowledging the vital support during the film's under-production stage, Rai extended her thanks to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and the State Government. She expressed hope that the government will continue to support the project as the film prepares for its global premiere.

Rai plans to attend the festival in Spain with her cast and crew, pending finalisation of travel logistics. The selection not only marks a milestone in her own artistic journey but also serves as a beacon for aspiring filmmakers from India’s Northeast and the Indian Nepali-speaking community.

By spotlighting local stories and Himalayan identities, Shape of Momo places Sikkim firmly on the international cinematic map—ushering in a new era for culturally rooted storytelling from the hills.