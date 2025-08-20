Sikkim filmmaker's debut feature ‘Shape of Momo’ heads to Busan Film Festival

Tribeny Rai, an independent filmmaker from Sikkim, has earned a spot in the Vision Section of the 2025 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) with his debut feature, Shape of Momo.

The festival, Asia’s largest and most prestigious, is known for spotlighting bold new voices and connecting Asian cinema with global audiences.

The Vision Section focuses on independent Asian films that present original and daring storytelling, offering a platform for both emerging and mid-career directors. Rai’s film will share the lineup with some of the most anticipated contemporary works from across the continent.

Shape of Momo is also slated to screen at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in September, furthering its international exposure. The dual selections underscore Rai’s promising start in filmmaking and highlight the increasing recognition of fresh cinematic voices from the region.