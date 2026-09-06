Sikkim final Electoral Roll 2026: Over 54,000 electors excluded after SIR

A total of 54,209 electors have been excluded from Sikkim’s Final Electoral Roll 2026 following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to the figures provided by the Election Commission.

Of the total exclusions, 37,724 electors fell under the ASDD Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate categories. These included electors who did not submit their Enumeration Forms to the respective Booth Level Officers.

Within the ASDD category, 10,837 electors were excluded due to death, while 14,603 were identified as permanently shifted. Another 8,648 electors were marked absent or untraceable, 2,396 were identified as already enrolled or duplicate entries, and 1,253 fell under other miscellaneous categories.

During the Claims and Objections period from July 5 to August 4, 2026, the Election Commission received 16,867 objections through Form 7, 2,052 claims for new inclusion through Form 6 and 1,549 claims for correction or shifting through Form 8.

Following verification of the claims and unmapped or discrepant elector cases, authorities deleted 16,809 electors from the rolls. Of these, 16,485 were removed on grounds of ineligibility, while 324 were deleted due to death or shifting. Meanwhile, 1,982 new electors were added to the rolls.

As a result, Sikkim’s final electorate witnessed a net decline of 14,827 electors, representing a 3.42% decrease from the previous Draft Electoral Roll.

The Final Electoral Roll was published on September 6, 2026, recording a total of 4,18,467 electors across the state. The final electorate comprises 2,12,534 male electors, 2,05,931 female electors and two third-gender electors.