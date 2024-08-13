The Sikkim Finance and Accounts Service Association conducted its general body meeting, dissolving the old executive committee. Fifty-six new members were inducted into the committee.

The meeting saw the participation of Pamin Lepcha, Advisor, Social Justice and Welfare Department and Women and Child Welfare Department, as the chief guest, while V. B. Pathak, Chief Secretary, attended the event as the guest of honour.

During the meeting, the association bid farewell to forty of its retiring members, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the service.

These members were honoured for their years of dedication and service.

The association also welcomed fifty-six new members into its fold. The inclusion of these new members signifies the continuous growth and strengthening of the Sikkim Finance and Accounts Service Association, which remains committed to upholding the highest standards of financial management and public service.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the dissolution of the Old Executive Committee, which had been led by the former President, Binod Sharma, Director (Accounts). The dissolution was overseen by the One-Man Election Committee headed by Rajendra Sharma, Principal Director (Accounts).

Following this, a new Executive Committee was constituted, with Tsetan Dorjee Bhutia, Principal Director (Accounts), taking the helm as the newly elected President. The General Body of the association also approved the expansion of the executive body, adding three new executive members to strengthen the leadership team.

In a special gesture, the newly constituted executive body extended their heartfelt congratulations to the chief minister on the absolute public mandate renewed through the recently concluded general elections. They affirmed their commitment to striving towards the aims and goals set out under his visionary leadership, pledging to work diligently in alignment with his exemplary vision for the state.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to the objectives of the association, with the new executive body pledging to work diligently towards the betterment of the association and its members.