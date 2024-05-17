Three senior officials of the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) have been implicated in a financial irregularity involving the misappropriation of funds amounting to over Rs 69 crore.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Sikkim Police, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, General Manager (Operations), Tsewang Dorjee Lepcha, Assistant Manager (IT), and Tilak Rai, Senior Accounts Assistant, have been named in connection with the case.

The officials, who were posted at the SBS head office in Gangtok, allegedly colluded to defraud the bank, using various accounts, including one belonging to a government official, to misappropriate funds and invest in immovable and movable assets.



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The bank has requested the CID to freeze the assets of the accused officials and their immediate family members. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According to the report in Sikkim Express, a case has been registered with CID under IPC section 34, 120B, 409, 420 and 477A read with relevant sections of IT Act 2000.