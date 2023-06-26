An FIR has been lodged against the Facebook pages named "Pawan Chamling Ideas and Newarnee Monika" on june 26 for indecently representing a 15-year-old girl, according to the Sadar police station. The complaint was filed by a 34-year-old lady, who is the owner of a production house called "Dreamland Film Production."

The incident occurred during a music video launch organized by the complainant's production house on June 25, 2023. The event, attended by Chief Guest Minister Sanjeet Kharel and Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, featured various cultural and Bollywood dance performances. The complainant's daughter, aged 15, also performed in one of the Bollywood songs.

However, individuals using Facebook profiles with the names "Pawan Chamling Ideas" and "Newarnee Monika" deliberately posted and shared a video of the complainant's daughter with indecent captions, projecting her in an obscene and vulgar manner. The Facebook profile "Pawan Chamling Ideas" uploaded the video with the caption, "Tension Badheko Badhekai cha, Relax Garnu Mujarama netahoru," while the profile "Newarnee Monika" posted the video with the caption, "Majja cha hw koi koilai."

The complainant, in her FIR, highlighted that such acts on a social networking site like Facebook have far-reaching ramifications and can send out wrong messages about individuals showcasing their talent. She further stated that the intentional actions of the individuals behind the Facebook profiles "Pawan Chamling Ideas" and "Newarnee Monika" not only defamed her daughter but also outraged her modesty through the social media platform.

The FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station under sections 509/500/34 IPC 1860 r/w Sec 66'E' of IT Act 2000 r/w Sec 11(IV)/12/23(4) of POCSO Act 2012 against the Facebook profile named "Pawan Chamling Ideas and others." The case is currently under investigation.