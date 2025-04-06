The first-ever edition of Mr & Miss Cho-Dzo 2025 kicked off with auditions at DawnHill, Gangtok, drawing enthusiastic participation from across Sikkim. Several talented contestants impressed judges and were selected to compete in the main event during the upcoming Discover Rabong – 8th Cho-Dzo Fest 2025.

The auditions were not just about beauty or fashion. They were a celebration of personality, local talent, and confidence. The energy in the room was high, and the audience gave a lot of support to every contestant.

The audition round was made even more special by the presence of several respected guests. These included 9 Barfung CLC President Narayan Gopal Gurung, Panchayat Karma Pintso Bhutia, and Sonam D. Bhutia, Assistant Engineer from the Building & Housing Department. Their presence encouraged the participants and added dignity to the occasion.

The Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025 is now just around the corner. Scheduled to take place from April 11 to 16, this state-level festival promises a week full of excitement, culture, sports, and local art. The event is expected to attract tourists, families, artists, and sports enthusiasts from all over Sikkim and beyond.

One of the biggest highlights of the festival this year will be the Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Open Volleyball Tournament, which will be held alongside the Intrastate Volleyball Tournament. These sporting events are expected to bring together teams from different regions, giving the local youth a platform to showcase their talent and team spirit.