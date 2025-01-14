The first-ever 'Sarathi Samaj' was formed in Sikkim's Lungchok village, Sombaria, under the Sarathi 1.0 initiative on January 14, aimed at achieving an addiction-free and mentally healthy society.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, fostering mental wellness and eradicating substance abuse across the state.

Sarathi 1.0, launched on December 24, 2024, under the Soreng District, has been actively training Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) from Soreng CHC and Sombaria PHC. These trained ASHAs are now spearheading the formation of Sarathi Samajs in their respective villages, starting with the pioneering effort by Asha worker Goma Sharma in Lungchok.

To commemorate the formation of the first Sarathi Samaj, a public awareness meeting was held at Lungrok Salangdang, Gram Prashasan Kendra (Village Administration Center). The event saw participation from key stakeholders, including the Gram Prashasan Kendra chairperson , Block Development Councillor, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Goma Sharma highlighted the mission of Sarathi Samaj, saying, “Our goal is to create an addiction-free and mentally healthy village through targeted interventions, counseling, and community support.” She urged residents to actively engage with the society’s efforts.

Block Councillor reinforced this message and said, “Sarathi Society is not just an initiative but a movement. It will provide crucial support for those battling substance abuse and mental health challenges.”

Chairperson pledged the Gram Prashasan Kendra’s full support, emphasising, “We will ensure that individuals in need are connected with rehabilitation centers and provided the necessary resources for recovery.”

To oversee the activities of Sarathi Samaj, an operating committee was formed, comprising local leaders and representatives from various sectors.



The committee will officially commence operations in February 2025, with detailed plans to be unveiled during the upcoming Gram Sabha meeting.